Ariana Grande Extends ‘Sweetener’ Tour

Ariana Grande has added a second North American leg to her 2019 Sweetener world tour.

The 19-date run launches November 9th at the Nassau Memorial Coliseum in Nassau, New York and includes stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas and Las Vegas before wrapping December 21st at the Forum in Los Angeles. Grande’s fall run also includes two make up shows in Tampa and Orlando —November 24th and 25th, respectively — which were originally canceled after the singer suffered an allergic reaction to tomatoes.

Per a note on Grande’s Instagram, a pre-sale for tickets will begin June 26th. Complete information is available on the singer’s website.

Grande’s current North American tour will conclude July 13th in Salt Lake City, though she’s also set to headline Lollapalooza in Chicago August 4th. A European and U.K. run will follow.

Grande released her most recent album, Thank U, Next, in February, while Sweetener arrived last August. In April, she teamed with Victoria Monét for a new song, “Monopoly.”

Ariana Grande Tour Dates

November 9 – Nassau, NY @ Nassau Memorial Coliseum

November 12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

November 15 – Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

November 17 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

November 19 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

November 22 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

November 24 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

November 25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

November 27 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

December 1 – Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum

December 3 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

December 5 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

December 7 – Memphis, TN @ FedEx Forum

December 9 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

December 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

December 13 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

December 15 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

December 17 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

December 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum