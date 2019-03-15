×
Ariana Grande Gives Delicate Rendition of ‘Needy’ at iHeartRadio Music Awards

Pop star’s pre-recorded performance found her fleshing out ‘Thank U, Next’ cut with sparse string section

Ariana Grande delivered an intimate, pre-recorded rendition of her new song “Needy” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards Thursday. The simple stage set-up found Grande delivering the track from a stool, while a small string section accentuated the track’s spare beat of snaps and synth plunks. “I admit that I’m a little messed up,” Grande sang, her voice fluttering off on clever runs, “But I can hide it when I’m all dressed up/I’m obsessive and I love too hard/Good at overthinking with my heart.”

Grande received multiple nominations at the iHeartRadio Awards, winning Female Artist of the Year, as well as Artist of the Year. Grande was unable to perform or accept the trophy in person, however, because she was wrapping up rehearsals for her upcoming tour.

“Needy” appears on Grande’s most recent album, Thank U, Next, which arrived in February, just months after her 2018 album, Sweetener. The pop star will kick off her Sweetener tour March 18th at the Times Union Center in Albany, New York.

