See Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Lana Del Rey’s Defiant ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Video

Ariana Grande has recruited Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey for the defiant new video “Don’t Call Me Angel.” The track is featured in the forthcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot, the soundtrack for which Grande co-executive produced.

In the Hannah Lux Davis-directed clip, the trio are seen sultrily strutting around clad in all-black with black angels wings signifying they’re not the archetypical versions. Grande leads with the defiant hook, “Boy, don’t call me angel/You ain’t got me right,” she croons over the song’s pulsating rhythms. “Don’t call me angel/You can’t pay the price.”

Cyrus follows in a boxing ring where a guy is tied up. “I make my own money/And I write my own checks,” she sings. “So say my name with a little respect.” Lana Del Rey, in contrast, delivers a whispery refrain. “You can’t get me off your mind/I appreciate the way you want me, I ain’t gonna lie,” she sings. “I drop it low, I back it up/I know you wanna think you’re mine.”

Charlie’s Angels stars Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the titular angels while Elisabeth Banks takes on the role of Bosley. Banks also wrote and directed the reboot. The film will hit theaters on November 15th.

The track was originally previewed in one of the first trailers for the action film. This is the first time all three women have collaborated with each other on an original song. Grande and Cyrus have performed a cover of Crowded House’s “Don’t Dream It’s Over” a couple times over the years, including during the 2017 benefit concert One Love Manchester. Del Rey recently stopped by the BBC Live Lounge to sing Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored.”