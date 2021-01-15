Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat Team Up for ’34+35′ Remix

Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat have joined forces for a new remix of Grande’s Positions track “34+35.”

The pop star began teasing the song this week on social media, with a clip featuring a television broadcasting three unidentified figures. Hours before releasing the track, she revealed her collaborators and the single artwork. The lyric video continues the animated figure theme found in the artwork.

Their remix builds on the song about satisfying sexual desire “all night.” “Can we stay up all night, fuck a jet lag/You bring your fine ass and overnight bag,” Doja Cat raps on her verse. “Rock you like a baby/But you know I’m ’bout to keep you up,” Megan Thee Stallion raps later. “Welcome to my channel and/Today I’m bout to teach you sum.”

Grande released Positions, her sixth studio album, back in October, debuting at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart. The singer also recently joined Jennifer Hudson to perform an updated version of “Oh Santa!” with Mariah Carey on the latter’s Magical Christmas Special. In December, she released the Netflix documentary and concert film Excuse Me, I Love You, which followed Grande on her 2019 world tour for her album Sweetener and its surprise follow-up Thank U, Next.

“Releasing this as a love letter to [you] all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “I know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… Jesus, lol) but I just wanted to thank [you] all for showing me more in this lifetime already than I ever dreamed of. Making music and doing all of this has been all I’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. Although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, I wanted to express again just how eternally thankful I am.”