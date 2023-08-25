Ariana Grande Marks ‘Yours Truly’ Anniversary With New Live Videos, Mac Miller Tribute

Ariana Grande has kicked off a week-long celebration of the 10th anniversary of her debut album, Yours Truly, with some new live performance tracks, including one that pays special tribute to her late former boyfriend, Mac Miller.

On Friday, Aug. 25, Grande released the deluxe digital edition of Yours Truly, which features new live performances of six album cuts, which Grande recorded recently in London. One of the songs she performed was “The Way,” her collaboration with Miller, who gets a simple but poignant visual shout-out at the end of the YouTube visualizer when everything fades out except his name.

Along with “The Way,” Grande recorded new live versions of other Yours Truly hits like “Baby I” and “Right There,” featuring Big Sean. She also highlighted a few fan favorites like “Tattooed Heart,” “Daydreamin’,” and the brassy opener “Honeymoon Avenue.”

Grande shared videos of her new performances of “Daydreamin’” and “Honeymoon Avenue,” with clips for the other new live versions scheduled to drop throughout the week. “Baby I” will arrive tomorrow, Aug. 27, “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There” will drop on Aug. 29, and her live rendition of “The Way” will arrive on Aug. 30.

On top of all that, Grande’s Yours Truly celebrations will include a two-part Q&A, with part one arriving tomorrow and part two dropping Aug. 28. There’ll also be a special merch capsule, a vinyl reissue of Yours Truly, and the release of some other “behind the scenes” material from the archives.

“Happy ten-year anniversary to a project that changed my life,” Grande wrote on Instagram. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart for listening and for growing with me every step of the way. love you always.”