Ariana Grande Drops Live Tour Album ‘k bye for now (swt live)’

The release includes 32 tracks from her Sweetener World Tour

Ariana Grande releases a live tour album.

Ariana Grande has delivered an early Christmas present with her new live album, k bye for now (swt live), which she dropped early today. The album collects 32 tracks from her recent world tour, including renditions of “No Tears Left To Cry” and “Thank U, Next.” Special guests include Big Sean, Nicki Minaj and Childish Gambino. Listen to the full album here.

Grande’s Sweetener tour opened in Albany, New York, last March, a month after the surprise release of Thank U, Next and less than a year after Grande had released Sweetener. The tour wrapped last week with a performance at The Forum in Los Angeles, which marked the 100th date on the global trek. Grande previously teased the live album by posting the tracklisting on Instagram earlier this month, although the actual release date was a surprise.

Thank U, Next was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards, with “7 Rings” earning two nominations for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. “Boyfriend,” Grande’s one-off collaboration with Social House, also scored a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

