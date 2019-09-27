 Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth Sing Lesley Gore’s ‘You Don’t Own Me’ – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Nirvana to Reissue 'MTV Unplugged in New York' on Vinyl With Rehearsal Performances Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth Cover ‘First Wives Club’ Theme ‘You Don’t Own Me’

Pop singer and Broadway star duet on Lesley Gore single for Chenoweth’s new album For the Girls

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Broadway superstar Kristin Chenoweth’s latest album For the Girls arrived today, and among the album’s guest stars is one Ariana Grande. The pop star joined Chenoweth for a duet of “You Don’t Own Me,” the 1963 song by Lesley Gore that features prominently in one of Grande’s self-proclaimed favorite Nineties movies, The First Wives Club.

“i have always loved you and i always will @kchenoweth,” Grande wrote on Twitter. “congratulations on your new album and thank you from the bottom of my heart for having me be a part ! i truly can’t put into words how much it means to me ! i truly can’t believe this is even real.”

Chenoweth wrote back, “You are my baby and i love you. I couldn’t be more proud of you. Thank you for blessing the works with your gift. And for being on my record. I love you very much.”

For the Girls also features guest appearances by Reba McEntire, Jennifer Hudson and Dolly Parton.

Ariana Grande recently teamed up with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey for “Don’t Call Me Angel,” the tie-in single to the new Charlie’s Angels reboot. Outside of music, the singer announced earlier this month that she will be suing the clothing retailer Forever 21, for allegedly using her name and likeness to sell merchandise without her permission.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.