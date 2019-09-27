Ariana Grande, Kristin Chenoweth Cover ‘First Wives Club’ Theme ‘You Don’t Own Me’

Broadway superstar Kristin Chenoweth’s latest album For the Girls arrived today, and among the album’s guest stars is one Ariana Grande. The pop star joined Chenoweth for a duet of “You Don’t Own Me,” the 1963 song by Lesley Gore that features prominently in one of Grande’s self-proclaimed favorite Nineties movies, The First Wives Club.

“i have always loved you and i always will @kchenoweth,” Grande wrote on Twitter. “congratulations on your new album and thank you from the bottom of my heart for having me be a part ! i truly can’t put into words how much it means to me ! i truly can’t believe this is even real.”

Chenoweth wrote back, “You are my baby and i love you. I couldn’t be more proud of you. Thank you for blessing the works with your gift. And for being on my record. I love you very much.”

For the Girls also features guest appearances by Reba McEntire, Jennifer Hudson and Dolly Parton.

Ariana Grande recently teamed up with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey for “Don’t Call Me Angel,” the tie-in single to the new Charlie’s Angels reboot. Outside of music, the singer announced earlier this month that she will be suing the clothing retailer Forever 21, for allegedly using her name and likeness to sell merchandise without her permission.