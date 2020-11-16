 RS Charts: Ariana Grande Holds Top Spot, King Von Rises on Artist 500 - Rolling Stone
RS Charts: Ariana Grande Holds Number One Spot on Artists 500 Chart

Late Chicago rapper King Von cracks Top 10 following his tragic death

Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP Images

Ariana Grande retained the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart for the second week in a row.

The pop star’s total stream numbers saw a significant drop from last week, 167.9 million to 99 million for the week of November 6th through 12th, but that was still plenty to keep her ahead of Drake, who came in at Number Two with 84.3 million streams. Grande’s continued success on the Artists chart was mirrored elsewhere as her latest album Positions also held onto the Number One spot on the Top 200 Albums chart, garnering 91.5 million streams to help it move 81,400 album-equivalent units. The LP’s lead single and title track also scored another week at Number One on the Top 100 Songs chart.

Coming in behind Grande and Drake at Number Three was rising Chicago rapper King Von, who was shot and killed outside an Atlanta club November 6th at the age of 26. King Von was already having a breakout year and was primed for even more success following the October 30th release of his latest mixtape, Welcome to the O’Block. In the wake of his death, King Von racked up 78.6 million streams while Welcome to the O’Block rose to Number Five on the RS200, moving 37,400 album units.

Top Artists

The week of November 6, 2020
1

Ariana Grande

Song Streams 99M
2

Drake

Song Streams 84.3M
3

King Von

Song Streams 78.6M
4

Pop Smoke

Song Streams 78.4M
5

Juice Wrld

Song Streams 77.6M

The Rolling Stone Artists 500 chart ranks the most-streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams across an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The chart does not include passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending the previous Thursday.

The other big shake-up in the Top 10 this week was the arrival of Australian rapper, the Kid Laroi, who jumped from Number 90 to Number Eight following a reissue of his debut commercial mixtape, F*ck Love. The Kid Laroi picked up 57.7 million total song streams, while F*ck Love flew back up the RS200, hitting Number Three as it moved 50,500 album units.

Otherwise, the Top 10 featured many of the usual artists with Pop Smoke and Juice WRLD landing at Four and Five, respectively, with 78.4 million and 77.6 million streams. Youngboy Never Broke Again landed at Six with 73 million, Luke Combs at Seven with 61 million, Taylor Swift at Nine with 55.8 million and Post Malone at 10 with 49.6 million.

