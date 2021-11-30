Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson Join Jimmy Fallon for Mixtape Medley on ‘That’s My Jam’

Ariana Grande and Kelly Clarkson, two coaches on The Voice this season, enter a battle round of their own as guests on the special preview of Jimmy Fallon’s That’s My Jam, an hour-long music and comedy variety game show premiering on January 3rd on NBC.

The pair is selected to go head-to-head in a mixtape medley showdown. Fallon spins the wheel of genres and categories from which the singers are tasked with performing, which fittingly lands on pop divas.

Grande kicks off with a choreographed-from-memory run of Britney Spears’ “Oops!… I Did It Again” while Clarkson follows after with “Any Man of Mine” from the country-twanged singer Shania Twain. The rest of their faceoff set features songs from Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and Cher.

By the end, Clarkson and John Legend are crowned the winners of the night while their opposing team, Grande and Blake Shelton, slot into second place.

But on The Voice, it’s still every man and woman for themselves as the singing competition continues its live rounds. Grande is the latest addition to the team of coaches, while the other three have been together for six seasons.

“We’ve never had a coach like her,” Clarkson told Fallon of Grande earlier this year. “In all my seasons, I’ve never heard a coach talk about vocal health as much. And I’m like, ‘I guess we should have mentioned that.’ We are all vocalists. Like, no one’s ever really mentioned it, and she’s really into it, so it’s cool. And everybody vibes so well.”