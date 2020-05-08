Watch Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber’s Prom-Themed ‘Stuck With U’ Video

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber have come together for a good cause, releasing the single “Stuck With U” benefiting First Responders Children’s Foundation. It will fund grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, police officers and firefighters serving at the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is the pair’s first collaboration, though they have performed together on stage before.

Created and directed by Rory Kramer, Alfredo Flores, Grande, Bieber and Scooter Braun, the video for the song features uplifting fan shots woven in with footage featuring Grande and Bieber. Grande is seen in her bedroom with her puppy, and at the end with someone she hugs, whose face is obscured with a hoodie. Meanwhile, Bieber and his wife Hailey take a stroll down a deserted road, dance in their kitchen and work out and hang out at home. The song touts the virtues of appreciating being able to spend time with those you love, particularly during this time of quarantine. “Go ahead and drive me insane/Baby run your mouth,” Grande and Bieber sing on the chorus. “I still wouldn’t change being stuck with you.”

Bieber described the tune as a “the prom song for everyone who can’t go to prom now.” Last week, he put out an open call for fans who will be missing their prom to tweet him videos of themselves in what they would have worn, dancing to an instrumental portion of the tune. In the clip, fans are seen in prom dresses, dancing with one another, holding signs of encouragement and working on the frontlines of the pandemic.

Both Bieber and Grande are managed by Braun who has launched an initiative with SB Projects to release multiple singles this year for charity. He has yet to reveal how often the singles will come nor has he said which of his other clients will be participating. SB Projects’ star-studded roster includes Kanye West, Demi Lovato, Carly Rae Jepsen, YG, Dan + Shay, Usher and other artists.