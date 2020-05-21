RS Charts: Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stuck With U’ Tops the RS 100

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” takes Number One on this week’s Top 100 Song’s Chart, narrowly edging out Tekashi 6ix9ine’s “Gooba” in a tight and hotly contested race.

While “Gooba” led the chart most of last week, “Stuck With U” pulled ahead with more than 100,000 digital song sales. The duet was available for purchase on vinyl, cd and cassette, all of which were sold with a digital download. Proceeds for the single sales went to the First Responders Children’s Foundation, which provides support to the families of first responders. (The RS 100 does not include physical single sales, but does include digital song sales.). But the song didn’t fare as well on streaming as “Gooba,” 6ix9ine’s first single since being released from prison. “Gooba” pulled in 23.6 million on-demand audio streams, outpacing “Stuck With U” by 3.2 million, and also sold 24,700 digital downloads.

But the biggest streamer of the week was DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” which rises to Number Three with 25.1 million on-demand audio streams and close to 11,000 song sales. Last week’s chart-topper, Megan Thee Stallion’s Beyoncé-featuring “Savage,” falls to Number Four, as Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” remix rounds out the top five.

Top Songs The week of May 8, 2020 1 Stuck with U Justin Bieber & Ariana Grande NEW! Song Units 244.5K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Lima, OH Glendive, MT Greenwood-Greenville, MS Song Streams 20.5M Top Cities Lima, OH Glendive, MT Greenwood-Greenville, MS Record Label Interscope Interscope 2 GOOBA 6IX9INE NEW! Song Units 181.9K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Top Cities Glendive, MT Helena, MT North Platte, NE Song Streams 23.6M Top Cities Glendive, MT Helena, MT North Platte, NE Record Label 3 Rockstar DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch Song Units 178.5K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 4 Record Label Interscope Top Cities Laredo, TX Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT Song Streams 25.1M Top Cities Laredo, TX Puerto Rico, PR Glendive, MT Record Label Interscope Interscope 4 Savage Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé Song Units 170.9K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 10 Record Label 300 Entertainment Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Helena, MT North Platte, NE Song Streams 22.7M Top Cities Puerto Rico, PR Helena, MT North Platte, NE Record Label 300 Entertainment 300 Entertainment 5 Say So Doja Cat feat. Nicki Minaj Song Units 150.9K Peak Position 2 Weeks on Chart 20 Record Label Kemosabe Records/RCA Top Cities Glendive, MT North Platte, NE Alpena, MI Song Streams 18.4M Top Cities Glendive, MT North Platte, NE Alpena, MI Record Label Kemosabe Records/RCA Kemosabe Records/RCA

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

As his latest mixtape Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, bows at Number 5 on the RS 200, Lil Durk launches four new songs onto the RS 100: “3 Headed Goat” featuring Lil Baby and Polo G (Number 16), “Chiraq Demons” featuring G Herbo (67), “Viral Moment” (69), and “All Love” (88). Kehlani, whose sophomore album It Was Good Until It Wasn’t landed at Number Two, sees seven songs enter the the chart, with the Tory Lanez-featuring “Can I” leading the way with 9.4 million streams, coming in at Number 22.

While Nav’s Good Intentions took Number One on the albums chart, the two new tracks that made the RS 100 failed to make the top 40. “Status,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, bows at Number 63, while “Codeine” lands at Number 86. “Turks,” his previously released collaboration with Gunna, rises to Number 31. Lil Tjay’s State of Emergency standout “Zoo York” lands at Number 45 and Bad Bunny’s “Bye Me Fui” sneaks in at Number 94.