Ariana Grande, John Legend, Alicia Keys to Perform at 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Ariana Grande, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Garth Brooks, Halsey and Kacey Musgraves are among the performers set to appear during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. The March 14th show will broadcast live from Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater on Fox. Additionally, it will air live on iHeartRadio radio stations nationwide and across iHeartRadio streaming services.

During the two-hour event, Taylor Swift will be the recipient of the iHeartRadio Tour of the Year award for her Reputation stadium tour, which earned more than 2 million ticket sales and became the highest-selling U.S. tour in history. The artist is slated to appear to accept the award.

Cardi B, Drake, Grande, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Maroon 5 and Imagine Dragons are among the artists to receive multiple iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations this year. Battling for the 2019 Song of the Year category are Post Malone (“Better Now”), Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B (“Girls Like You”), Drake (“God’s Plan”), Ed Sheeran (“Perfect”) and Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey (“The Middle”).

Fans can also vote via Twitter or through the award show’s official website to help determine the winners for several categories, including Best Fan Army, Best Lyrics, Best Cover Song, Best Music Video, the Social Star Award, Best Solo Breakout, Cutest Musician’s Pet, Song That Left Us Shook and Favorite Tour Photographer. Fan voting closes on March 7th. Tickets to the event are also on sale to the public.