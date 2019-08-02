Ariana Grande Returns to Acting in Jim Carrey’s ‘Kidding’

Ariana Grande will temporarily return to acting to make an appearance on Jim Carrey’s Showtime series Kidding. The singer also makes a brief cameo in the trailer for Kidding Season 2, which premieres November 3rd.

Kidding stars Carrey as a children’s television host named Mr. Pickles, who struggles to juggle his surreal day job with a tumultuous family life offscreen.

Carrey confirmed Grande’s guest star role on Friday to a gathering of TV critics, telling them that the singer and former Nickelodeon child actress was “game to be silly and have fun.” He called Grande “a singular artist” and joked that she was nervous to sing with him on the show.

Prior to her music career, Grande starred on Nickelodeon sitcoms Victorious and Sam & Cat and, more recently, had a reoccurring role on Scream Queens. In April, Carrey and Grande opened up about depression on their respective Twitter accounts.

Grande herself posted an announcement on Instagram, thanking Carrey for the opportunity. “Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak,” she wrote. “Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined. I get to make a tiny appearance on the hilarious and deeply moving show Kidding next season. This was a DREAM of an experience.”