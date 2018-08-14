Ariana Grande, James Corden Perform ‘Titanic’ With Foo Fighters, Lady Gaga Songs

Ariana Grande appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Monday where she and the host remade the soundtrack to Titanic with new songs in a breathless five minutes.

The pair spanned 13 songs in nine sets for a one-shot take. They launched their boat adventure with the fitting choice of Styx’s “Come Sail Away” before moving into Hall & Oates’ “Rich Girl” and then they danced their way through Timbaland’s “The Way I Are.”

For the film’s iconic shot at the bow of the ship, they belted Foo Fighters’ “Learn to Fly” before kicking it into Lady Gaga’s “Just Dance.”

To address the scene where Grande’s Rose is pulled away from Corden’s Jack, Corden sang One Direction’s “Steal My Girl.” The pair reunited with Corden sketching Grande as she reclined on a couch while Corden sang Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You.” They then appeared in a car while taking on Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me” and naturally Vanilla Ice’s “Ice Ice Baby” soundtracked their first sighting of the iceberg.

As their Titanic rendition culminated in the fated sinking of the ship, they delivered Pitbull’s “Timber,” Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up” and ‘Nsync’s “Bye Bye Bye” before performing a dramatic finale of Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On.”

Grande is also slated to appear on Corden on Wednesday for a Carpool Karaoke segment. Her fourth album, Sweetener, will be released on Friday.