Watch Ariana Grande and James Corden Celebrate ‘No Lockdowns Anymore’

Ariana Grande, Broadway star Marissa Jaret Winokur and James Corden teamed up to sing about the end of COVID-19 restrictions on The Late Late Show. The trio parodied “Good Morning Baltimore” from Hairspray with the tune “No Lockdowns Anymore.”

In the clip, Corden appears on a spring street in his bathrobe, marveling at how he woke up feeling okay for the first time. “Got the vaccine and it’s been two weeks,” he croons. “There’s life in the streets!” Grande joins in to celebrate getting her hair cut, going to the gym and meeting friends on the street. Winokur, who stars in Hairspray, makes a cameo.

Grande recently joined The Weeknd onstage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards for a performance of “Save Your Tears. The Weeknd tapped Grande for a remix of “Save Your Tears,” a cut off his fourth studio album After Hours, in April. The track marked the pair’s third collaboration following 2020’s “Off the Table” from Grande’s Positions and 2014’s “Love Me Harder from Grande’s My Everything.

Grande will also appear on Doja Cat’s upcoming album, Planet Her, out June 25th, on song called “I Don’t Do Drugs.”