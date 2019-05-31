Ariana Grande Is Right: There Is Nothing Worse Than an Italian Woman Developing a Tomato Allergy

Ariana Grande was forced to cancel two shows in her home state of Florida this week after having a serious allergic reaction to tomatoes. The singer said that her throat nearly closed. “Still feels like I’m swallowing a cactus,” she wrote. Grande concluded the message with an all-caps send-off: “There is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES.”
She’s not wrong. Grande, whose full last name is Grande-Butera, is half-Sicilian and half-Abruzzese. This means that like most Italian-Americans (including this writer) Grande consumes more tomato products than she does water. We always leave the gun and take the cannoli.
Grande’s canceled shows in her home state — May 28th in Tampa and May 29th in Orlando — have been rescheduled to November 24th and 25th. The singer is still scheduled to perform tonight, where she’ll play the first of two back-to-back nights at Miami’s American Airlines Arena.
According to the New York Post, Grande’s sudden allergic reaction is actually fairly common: more than half of adults with food allergies were diagnosed with them later in life. So from now on, Grande will have to stick to pesto.
update: we discovered ….. that ….. i had an unfortunate allergic reaction to tomatoes and my throat pretty much closed. still feels like i’m swallowing a cactus but slowly making progress! thank u all for your love and understanding. can’t wait to get back to performing and to make it up to Tampa and Orlando in November. p.s. there is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES…….