Hear Ariana Grande’s Romantic, Sultry New Song ‘Imagine’

Ariana Grande has unveiled her new song, “Imagine.” It’s the second upcoming LP single she has recently dropped, alongside the title track from her forthcoming fifth studio album that she has said will be called Thank U, Next. Leading up to the new tune, the singer revealed to a fan via Twitter that the new set will have 13 songs. The record follows the release of 2018’s Sweetener.

On the romantic ballad “Imagine,” Grande dreamily envisions a world with a lover with whom she can find passion and peace with in the aftermath, where she can “sleep on your chest.” “Drip, drip, dripped in gold/ Quick, quick, quick, let’s go,” she sings over a chilled-out, sultry melody. “Kiss me and take off your clothes/ Imagine a world like that.”

As she did with “Thank U, Next” and now with “Imagine,” Grande is making good on her desire to share new material on her own random release schedule. “My dream has always been to be — obviously not a rapper, but, like, to put out music in the way that a rapper does. I feel like there are certain standards that pop women are held to that men aren’t,” Grande recently said. “We have to do the teaser before the single, then do the single, and wait to do the preorder, and radio has to impact before the video, and we have to do the discount on this day, and all this shit. It’s just like, ‘Bruh, I just want to fucking talk to my fans and sing and write music and drop it the way these boys do. Why do they get to make records like that and I don’t?’ So I do and I did and I am, and I will continue to.”

In addition to dropping her late-night new single, she also teamed up with her brother, Frankie, for a soaring cover of Rent‘s “Seasons of Love” earlier on Thursday. In the accompanying video, the siblings are seen in a studio alongside friends who join them to croon the moving Broadway tune. For the sibling’s rendition, Ariana Grande served as the vocal producer per her brother’s YouTube post. In Frankie’s post, he also touted Fox’s live version of Rent, which will air on January 27th and features Vanessa Hudgens, Tinashe, Jordan Fisher and Kiersey Clemons, among others.