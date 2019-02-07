Ariana Grande Skipping Grammys Because Producer ‘Stifled’ Her Creativity

Whether or not Ariana Grande wins any Grammy Awards this weekend, she won’t be there to personally collect them. Grande said that she’s skipping the event because she felt “creatively stifled” by the award show’s producer, Ken Ehrlich. She names him directly in a thread of tweets that stem from an article in which Ehrlich blames Grande’s Grammy absence on timing (that she “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”)

“I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” Grande wrote in response. “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you, that I decided not to attend. I hope the show is exactly what you want it to be and more.” The singer went on that she’d offered to perform three different songs, but none were accepted. “It’s just a game y’all.. and I’m sorry but that’s not what music is to me.”

Grande ended by acknowledging how “grateful” she still is for her two nominations, but not before noting that she “passed a Grammys bus with [her] face on it typing those.” Though she is not up for any of the Big Four categories – she is instead a top contender for Best Pop Solo Performance (“God Is a Woman”) and Best Pop Vocal Album (Sweetener) — her face has been heavily used in the show’s marketing.

Variety previously reported on the dispute, noting that Grande had wanted to perform her current Number One single “7 Rings,” while the producers insisted that she do perform that song as a medley with a song of their choosing. According to Variety, Grande was “insulted” by the request and will no longer attend the event.

Grande, who will release the album Thank U, Next tomorrow, is not the only famous, nominated face to reportedly not attend this year’s ceremony. Taylor Swift will be skipping the event while Drake and Kendrick Lamar are also rumored to be no-shows.

