Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Nicki Minaj, Tyga Team for New 'Dip' Remix, Video Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

See Ariana Grande Perform ‘God Is a Woman’ With All-Female Orchestra

Singer’s BBC concert and interview special, filmed in early September, airs November 1st

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Ariana Grande performs her hit “God Is a Woman” backed by an all-female orchestra and choir in a clip from the BBC’s upcoming concert special dedicated to the Sweetener singer.

“It’s such a dream come true,” Grande told the BBC of the orchestra-backed performance. “Strings are like my favorite thing in the whole entire world… I’m spoiled now, I can’t go back!”

Ariana Grande: Live at the BBC premieres on the British network on Thursday, November 1st; the television special was filmed on September 7th, People reports, the same day that her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose, an incident that led to Grande canceling a handful of live appearances.

However, the special’s performance and corresponding interview apparently took place before Grande learned of Miller’s death. The 13-song BBC concert featured Grande and the all-female orchestra performing eight Sweetener tracks along with “Dangerous Woman,” “Love Me Harder” and her cover of Thundercat’s “Changes.”

Earlier this week, Grande revealed plans to embark on a Sweetener World Tour beginning in March 2019.

In This Article: Ariana Grande

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad