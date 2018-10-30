See Ariana Grande Perform ‘God Is a Woman’ With All-Female Orchestra

Ariana Grande performs her hit “God Is a Woman” backed by an all-female orchestra and choir in a clip from the BBC’s upcoming concert special dedicated to the Sweetener singer.

“It’s such a dream come true,” Grande told the BBC of the orchestra-backed performance. “Strings are like my favorite thing in the whole entire world… I’m spoiled now, I can’t go back!”

Ariana Grande: Live at the BBC premieres on the British network on Thursday, November 1st; the television special was filmed on September 7th, People reports, the same day that her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose, an incident that led to Grande canceling a handful of live appearances.

However, the special’s performance and corresponding interview apparently took place before Grande learned of Miller’s death. The 13-song BBC concert featured Grande and the all-female orchestra performing eight Sweetener tracks along with “Dangerous Woman,” “Love Me Harder” and her cover of Thundercat’s “Changes.”

Earlier this week, Grande revealed plans to embark on a Sweetener World Tour beginning in March 2019.