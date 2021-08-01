Ariana Grande Teams With ‘Fortnite’ for ‘Rift Tour’ Event

Ariana Grande is set to enter the realm of the popular video game Fortnite with an upcoming event called “Rift Tour.”

The singer shared a promo for the mysterious “musical experience,” which will also allow gamers to use Grande as a playable character.

“From August 6-8, take a musical journey into magical new realities where Fortnite and Ariana Grande collide,” Epic Games announced Sunday.

While details of the Rift Tour have not fully been revealed, Polygon speculates it could be an in-game concert event similar to the “Astronomical” show Travis Scott staged within Fortnite in April 2020. (Polygon adds that documents uncovered in Epic Games’ ongoing legal battle with Apple revealed that both Grande and Lady Gaga had been recruited to perform within the game last year.) J. Balvin and Kaskade have also delivered concerts inside Fortnite‘s virtual venue.

In addition to the playable Grande “skin” — an avatar of sorts gamers can you for their character’s appearance — Fortnite will also release other Grande-inspired items to use during the Rift Tour:

The “Rift Tour” event will take place five times live within Fortnite between August 6th and 8th; check out dates and showtimes at Epic Games’ site.