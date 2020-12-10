Ariana Grande Drops Trailer for Concert Film ‘Excuse Me, I Love You’

Ariana Grande has released the trailer for her concert film, Excuse Me, I Love You, set to arrive on Netflix December 21st.

Although clocking in at just a minute, the clip offers a solid overview of what to expect from the film — a mix of exuberant live performance footage and plenty of behind-the-scenes moments. In the clip, Grande grapples with the tense and cathartic moments of the touring life, seems to get tasked with recording something for Mariah Carey, and even has a bit of a Spinal Tap “Hello, Cleveland!” moment when she gets lost in the backstage halls of a giant arena.

Excuse Me, I Love You was filmed during Grande’s 2019 tour in support of her album Sweetener and its surprise follow-up, Thank U, Next. In announcing the film, Grande wrote on Instagram: “Releasing this as a love letter to [you] all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. I know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… Jesus, lol) but I just wanted to thank [you] all for showing me more in this lifetime already than I ever dreamed of. Making music and doing all of this has been all I’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. Although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, I wanted to express again just how eternally thankful I am.”

Grande released her most recent album, Positions, in October.