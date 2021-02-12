See Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion’s ’34+35′ Remix Video

Ariana Grande has dropped a video for the remix of “34+35” featuring Doja Cat and Megan Thee Stallion. The track will appear on the pop star’s deluxe version of Positions, which arrives on February 19th.

The Stefan Kohli-directed video opens on the trio hanging out in lingerie poolside while sipping on bubbly at a luxe hotel, as swans glide by in the water. They seem to have the place all to themselves with the exception of the man who responds to Grande’s room service call for snacks and champagne, as they lounge on a staircase and frolic in a hotel suite.

Their remix continues the song’s themes about satisfying sexual desire “all night.” “Can we stay up all night, fuck a jet lag/You bring your fine ass and overnight bag,” Doja Cat raps on her verse. “Rock you like a baby/But you know I’m ’bout to keep you up,” Megan Thee Stallion raps later. “Welcome to my channel and/Today I’m bout to teach you sum.”

The deluxe edition of Positions will include the original LP’s 14 tracks, along with the “34+35” remix and four additional songs. Grande released sixth album Positions in October. It debuted at Number One on the Rolling Stone Top 200 Albums chart.