Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Ariana Grande Details Intimate 'Sweetener Sessions' Concerts Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Ariana Grande Details Intimate ‘Sweetener Sessions’ Concerts

Singer will perform at small venues in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ariana Grande performs at Wango Tango at Banc of California Stadium, in Los Angeles2018 Wango Tango - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 02 Jun 2018

Ariana Grande has announced a series of intimate 'Sweetener Sessions' concerts.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande has announced she will be performing a series of intimate concerts following the release of Sweetener, which drops on August 17th.

“Surprise. I’m doing a lil thing called the sweetener sessions to celebrate the release week with @americanexpress,” she unveiled on Twitter Wednesday.

The Sweetener Sessions sets will be held in small venues. The first concert takes place on August 20th at New York, New York’s Irving Plaza. Her New York City event directly follows her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she is scheduled to perform Sweetener single, “God Is a Woman.” Grande then heads to Chicago, Illinois where she will play at the Vic Theatre on August 22nd. The short run culminates in Los Angeles, California at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 25th. Tickets will be available exclusively to American Express Card members beginning on Thursday.

In the lead-up to the release of Sweetener, the singer also revealed that she is slated to appear in a “Carpool Karaoke” segment for The Late Late Show With James Corden on August 15th.

In This Article: Ariana Grande

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad