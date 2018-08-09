Ariana Grande Details Intimate ‘Sweetener Sessions’ Concerts

Ariana Grande has announced she will be performing a series of intimate concerts following the release of Sweetener, which drops on August 17th.

“Surprise. I’m doing a lil thing called the sweetener sessions to celebrate the release week with @americanexpress,” she unveiled on Twitter Wednesday.

The Sweetener Sessions sets will be held in small venues. The first concert takes place on August 20th at New York, New York’s Irving Plaza. Her New York City event directly follows her appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, where she is scheduled to perform Sweetener single, “God Is a Woman.” Grande then heads to Chicago, Illinois where she will play at the Vic Theatre on August 22nd. The short run culminates in Los Angeles, California at the Theatre at Ace Hotel on August 25th. Tickets will be available exclusively to American Express Card members beginning on Thursday.

In the lead-up to the release of Sweetener, the singer also revealed that she is slated to appear in a “Carpool Karaoke” segment for The Late Late Show With James Corden on August 15th.