See Ariana Grande’s Behind-The-Scenes Tour Footage in Docuseries Trailer

“We wanted to bring you as closely into our world as possible,” Ariana Grande says in the new trailer for the Alfredo Flores-directed Dangerous Woman Diaries, a four-part docuseries that launches its first segment on YouTube on Thursday. YouTube Premium subscribers will have access to all four parts when the first segment premieres.

In the new trailer, the singer is seen performing across several stages as well as backstage and also in bed discussing her reasons for making the docuseries, which includes addressing the question she’s been asked: “where’s the tour movie?”

“I want to sing for you guys and I want to share these experiences,” she explains in the clip.

The docuseries traces the singer on the road during her Dangerous Woman Tour as well as documents the creation of her recent album, Sweetener, which includes footage of her in the studio with Pharrell. There is also behind-the-scenes footage from music video shoots for “The Light is Coming” and “God is a Woman” alongside her rehearsing for her MTV Video Music Awards performance. “Focus,” “Into You,” “Touch It,” “Side to Side,” “One Last Time” and “Dangerous Woman” are among the songs featured.

Earlier in the month, the singer appeared in an hour-long BBC special where she performed Sweetener songs backed by an all-female orchestra. She also released “Thank U, Next,” which debuted at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100, and unveiled her video for Sweetener track, “Breathin.”