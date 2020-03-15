Ariana Grande to Fans Dismissing Coronavirus: ‘Please Don’t Turn a Blind Eye’

Ariana Grande implored her fans to take the coronavirus pandemic more seriously in a series of tweets Sunday: “It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly.”

“I keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like ‘this isn’t a big deal’/’we’ll be fine’… ‘we still have to go about our lives’ and it’s really blowing my mind,” Grande first wrote in her social media statement.

“I understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. But please read about what’s going on. Please don’t turn a blind eye… The ‘we will be fine because we’re young’ mindset is putting people who aren’t young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. Like now.”

Among the replies to Grande’s tweets were fans informing the singer that, despite the outbreak and the recommended social distancing, many still needed to work.

“‘Well some of us have to work!’ i understand and entirely support your frustration. i do not mean to disrespect anyone who doesn’t have the privilege of cancelled work or being able to call out of their work,” Grande said in response. “But, this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion.”

Grande then encouraged followers to support the agreed-to Families First Coronavirus Response Act (H.R. 6201). “These are the times when the world should rely on their governments to support the plan for all citizens to stay at home and lessen the threat of infection and the spread of the virus,” she wrote.

Grande’s tweets followed a weekend of social media activity where young people gloated about frequenting bars, restaurants and public places in spite of the coronavirus outbreak. “Like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise,” Grande quipped.

