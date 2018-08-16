Ariana Grande Mimics Celine Dion, Gets James Corden Piggyback on ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Ariana Grande impersonated Celine Dion, enjoyed a Starbucks piggyback ride and sang several of her biggest hits for The Late Late Show‘s latest installment of “Carpool Karaoke.”

The vocalist showed off her mimicry skills after host/driver/duet partner James Corden asked about Grande’s diva-like vocal runs. She recalled growing up listening to and emulating elite singers like Dion, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Beyoncé – a skill that developed into impersonation. Grande performed part of Dion’s 1989 hit “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” complete with a fake onstage intro.

Later, the singer refuted the tabloid rumors that she forces members of her staff to carry her wherever she goes. Corden poked fun at that premise, giving the pop star a piggyback ride into a Starbucks and ordering her a coffee.

Elsewhere in the piece, Grande and Corden harmonized on her hits “Dangerous Woman,” “Side By Side,” “God Is a Woman” and “No Tears Left to Cry.” They also showcased their mutual love of musical theater, performing the grandiose “Suddenly Seymour” from Little Shop of Horrors.