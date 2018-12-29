Ariana Grande Cancels Las Vegas Concert Due to ‘Health Issues’

Ariana Grande canceled her New Year’s Eve weekend concert in Las Vegas due to “health issues,” the singer announced Friday.

Grande was scheduled for perform December 29th at the Cosmopolitan’s Chelsea Theatre – her first full performance since both the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and her breakup with Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson – but one day before the concert, the venue announced that “unforeseeable health issues” forced the cancellation of the show, Variety reports, with TMZ citing bronchitis as the malady.

Grande later confirmed the cancellation on social media. “Vegas, I’m currently working through some health issues and am beyond sorry I won’t be able to see you this weekend,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “I love you and so look forward to seeing u and making it up to u next year.”

The Las Vegas concert also marked the singer’s final live obligation of 2018 before her Sweetener World Tour kicks off March 18th, 2019 in Albany, New York; at press time, Grande’s lengthy global trek had not yet scheduled a Las Vegas date on its itinerary.

Earlier this month, the singer who dominated pop music in 2018 performed her new single “Imagine” with the Roots and took part in a “I Wish It Was Christmas Today” SNL band reunion during a visit to the Tonight Show.