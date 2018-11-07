Ariana Grande Swings Through Clouds in ‘Breathin’ Video

Ariana Grande wanders through a train station and swings through the clouds in her atmospheric “Breathin” video. The clip opens at a bar where strangers drift by in fast-motion; director Hannah Lux Davis weaves in shots of Grande crooning on a pile of luggage and strutting through a foggy space in an oversized suit jacket.

“Breathin” is the pop vocalist’s third single from her chart-topping fourth LP, Sweetener, following “No Tears Left to Cry” and “God Is a Woman.” A North American arena tour behind the album, featuring opener Normani, launches March 18th, 2019 in Albany, New York and wraps June 18th in New York, New York.

The “Breathin” video arrives days after Grande released a surprise single “Thank U, Next.” She performed the song the same week on Ellen, drawing visual inspiration from The First Wives Club, one of her favorite films.