Watch Ariana Grande Party in ‘Break Up With Your Girlfriend I’m Bored’ Video

Ariana Grande makes a simple request in the “Break Up With Your Girlfriend I’m Bored” video. The singer dropped her Sweetener follow-up Thank U, Next last night.

Grande begins the video by entering a club and spotting a boy from across the dancefloor. Soon she sees his girlfriend, and ends up joining them on the floor. She begins being friendly with the girlfriend, playing with her hair and eventually following the couple to a house party. From there, she is a third wheel following them around, rolling her eyes and eventually joining them in a hot tub. At the end, she ends up going in for a kiss with the girlfriend instead of the beau you presume Grande is aiming to seduce.

“Break Up With Your Girlfriend I’m Bored” is the latest single from Thank U, Next and features a sample of ‘N Sync’s “It Makes Me Ill.” It was preceded by the album’s title track and the trap-pop “7 Rings,” both of which were Number One singles.

Grande won’t be attending or performing at the Grammys on Sunday. In an interview published on Thursday, the award show’s producer, Ken Ehrlich, claimed Grande would be absent because she “felt it was too late for her to pull something together.”

The singer took to Twitter on Thursday to correct the record. “I’ve kept my mouth shut but now you’re lying about me,” Grande wrote. “I can pull together a performance over night and you know that, Ken. It was when my creativity & self expression was stifled by you that I decided not to attend.” She described the Grammys as “just a game” before adding, “I’m sorry, but that’s not what music is to me.”