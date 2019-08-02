See Ariana Grande Deal With Undefined Relationship at Party in New ‘Boyfriend’ Video

Ariana Grande navigates an undefined relationship and things get confusing as they do in that situation in her new video for “Boyfriend,” which features her tour mates, the duo Social House.

In the new clip, Grande and Social House are hanging at a stylish party in a fancy mansion, pretending that they aren’t together, but two of them are … sort of … Well, it’s complicated. “I know we be so complicated/But we be so smitten, it’s crazy/I can’t have what I want, but neither can you,” she sings and Social House echo the sentiment later.

“You ain’t my boyfriend,” Grande sings on the chorus. “And I ain’t your girlfriend/But you don’t want me to see nobody else/And I don’t want you to see nobody.” At the party, they lock eyes, flirt with others, get jealous, and eventually, all the push-and-pull lust and avoidance leads to some major damage and bloodshed.

The singer took to Twitter to discuss the theme of the song, which she said was common among people she knows, with her fans. “People want to feel love but don’t want to define their relationship & have trouble fully committing or trusting or allowing themselves to fully love someone. Even tho they want to.”

“We wanted to make something uplifting that captures that feeling of being afraid to take that leap & trust, being afraid of being hurt or feeling like you won’t be enough for that person,” she continued. “But also how it feels to have a crippling crush on someone.”

The singer, who is scheduled to headline Lollapalooza this weekend, dropped two albums within six months of each other: August’s Sweetener and February’s Thank U, Next. “Boyfriend” is her second non-album single this year, following the Victoria Monét collaboration “Monopoly.” There is still more music ahead for Grande: she co-executive produced the soundtrack for the forthcoming Charlie’s Angels reboot and has teased a collaborative song with Miley Cyrus and Lana Del Rey. The film is scheduled to be released in November.

