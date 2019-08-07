See Ariana Grande, Barbra Streisand Perform ‘No More Tears’ in Chicago

Ariana Grande made a surprise appearance at Barbra Streisand’s concert at the United Center in Chicago on Tuesday night. Together the duo performed “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough),” the 1979 hit song recorded as a duet by Streisand and Donna Summer for the album Wet.

“I love you so much, thank you so much,” Grande said at the end of the performance, giving the legendary Streisand a hug. Streisand later posted a photo of the two of them on Twitter, captioned it with, “Secret’s out. Thank you @ArianaGrande.” Grande added on Twitter, “hello shaking and crying. thank u @BarbraStreisand. don’t have words yet goodbye.”

Streisand had teased the appearance earlier this week when she shared a post-manicure photo with Grande on Instagram, captioned, “Made a new friend…”

This past weekend, Grande performed at Chicago’s Lollapalooza festival, debuting the live version of her song “Boyfriend,” which she released earlier this month. She also appeared in the trailer for Season 2 of the Jim Carrey series Kidding, in which she will make a cameo appearance.