Ariana Grande Shares ‘Baby I’ Live Performance From London

Ariana Grande continued her week-long celebration of the 10th anniversary of debut album Yours Truly on Sunday with the release of a live performance of the joyous “Baby I,” which she recorded in London. The pop star has been shooting Wicked in England’s capital.

In her new "Baby I" clip, she performs in the round, surrounded by a full band and mini orchestra.

On Saturday, Grande shared a video where she answered fans’ questions about Yours Truly. In one particularly candid moment during the Q&A, she was asked what advice Ari from the 2020 Positions era would give Ari from the 2013 Yours Truly era. She said in part, “I would want Yours Truly Ari to say to Positions Ari, ‘Don’t let go of me, don’t let them make you apologetic or wanna shrink yourself. You know what you’re doing. And don’t listen to anybody who you don’t trust or respect or know who doesn’t love you” and to “Take a goddamn nap” when needed.

The singer kicked-off her week-long celebration of the 10th anniversary of Yours Truly on Friday, with the release of the deluxe digital edition of the LP, which features new live performances of six album cuts. She also shared videos of her new performances of “Daydreamin’” and “Honeymoon Avenue.” Her new live renditions of “Tattooed Heart” and “Right There” will drop on Aug. 29, and her new live version of “The Way” will arrive on Aug. 30.