See Ariana Grande Indulge in Decadent Party in New ‘7 Rings’ Video

Ariana Grande and her female posse indulge in the good life in her new “7 Rings” video. The song will appear on her forthcoming Thank U, Next LP.

In the Hannah Lux Davis-directed clip, Grande opens the song with a sing-song riff on the Sound of Music classic, “My Favorite Things.” In Grande’s rendition, her crew’s faves include diamonds, bubbly and breakfast at Tiffany’s. “Who woulda thought it’d turn me into a savage/Rather be tied up with calls and not strings,” she sings. “Write my own checks and I write what I sing.”

Grande is seen grooving inside a futuristic, neon-lit house where the champagne is flowing and slinking across a kitchen counter. It culminates in the group striking stylish poses on the front lawn.

The song’s arrangement takes an upbeat, bouncy turn that highlights having the means and independence to go for what they want. “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it,” Grande affirms. “Wearing a ring but not ’cause I’m no Mrs./Bought matching diamonds for six of my bitches/I’d rather spoil my friends with my riches.”

The song follows previously released LP cuts “Imagine” and the title track. Grande is tapped to headline Coachella in April, alongside Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.