Ariana Grande Drops ‘7 Rings’ Remix With 2 Chainz

Ariana Grande has shared a remix of her hit single “7 Rings,” which features 2 Chainz adding his own twist with a new verse. “My ideas are priceless/I know I’m the nicest,” the rapper adds to the pop track, which opens with a riff on “My Favorite Things.” He adds, “I knew you would like this/I must be psychic/I’m from the streets, baby, I’m nothin’ like them.”

Grande first unveiled the single last month along with a wild music video directed by Hannah Lux Davis. The song, which will appear on Grande’s thank u, next album, is all about empowering yourself with your friends, which Grande confirms with the lines “Wearing a ring but not ’cause I’m no Mrs./Bought matching diamonds for six of my bitches/I’d rather spoil my friends with my riches.”

Grande was previously criticized for the song sounding too much like several other numbers, including Soulja Boy’s “Pretty Boy Swag,” 2 Chainz’ own 2011 song “Spend It” and Princess Nokia’s “Mine.” She appears to have squashed that beef by joining forces with 2 Chainz for the new remix, writing “made a new friend” on Twitter as she announced the collaboration.

made a new friend. 7 rings remix out now feat 2 chainz. https://t.co/nRXFrylm4Z pic.twitter.com/cjYr5Gi0Dd — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 1, 2019

thank u, next, Grande’s fifth full-length album, is scheduled for release February 8, following last year’s Sweetener. “7 Rings” is the third single from the album after “thank u, next” and “Imagine.” Grande will headline Coachella in April.