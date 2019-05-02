Watch Ariana Grande’s Scintillating ‘7 Rings’ BBMAs Performance

Ariana Grande performed a glitzy “7 Rings” at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday. The Thank U, Next single — cleverly interpolated with “My Favorite Things” from The Sound of Music — has spent the last 14 weeks on the charts.

Similar to her performance last year at the BBMAs—in which Grande surfaced from beneath the stage strewn across umbrellas—the pop singer was lifted onto the stage by a graffitied car. “Rather be tied up with calls and not strings/

Write my own checks like I write what I sing,” she belted, surrounded by her backup dancers basked in pink fluorescent lights.

A sea of screaming arianators sang every word along with Grande, gleefully chanting “I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it” over and over. (Unlike last year, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift and Camila Cabello were not seen dancing and mouthing the lyrics in their seats.)

Grande also performed “Be Alright,” which aired exclusively online via T-Mobile. Three years later, the Dangerous Woman track still holds up, as Grande pranced around the stage in her thigh-high white boots, signature ponytail swinging side to side.

We're giving you MORE @ArianaGrande from the #BBMAs! Enjoy an exclusive performance of "Be Alright" handpicked by Ari, just for you 🖤 #BBMAsWithUs pic.twitter.com/LYcJWsAei8 — T-Mobile (@TMobile) May 2, 2019

Grande is currently halfway through her Sweetener tour. She’ll begin the first of four California dates tomorrow at San Jose’s SAP Center, wrapping up the tour on June 18th at New York’s Madison Square Garden.