Ariana Grande Builds a Robot of Herself in ’34+35′ Video

Ariana Grande builds a robot of herself in the video for “34+35,” off her latest album Positions.

Helmed by Director X, the video features Grande in a lab, wearing a white coat, scribbling notes and maneuvering machinery. The singer belts the track’s incredibly horny lyrics (“If I put it quite plainly/Just gimme them babies”) while Dr. Ari studies a robot version of herself and struggles to make her come to life. After several failed attempts, the robot finally jolts awake and transforms all of the workers’ clothes into nightgowns (not dissimilar from those worn by the “Fembots” in Austin Powers), who launch into a synchronized dance number.

The “34+35” clip follows the video for the Positions title track, in which Grande plays the President, running press conferences, ambling around the White House and finding time to manage her home life.

Grande released Positions earlier this month. It marks her sixth studio LP and follows 2019’s Thank U, Next. The album has retained the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone 500 chart for the second consecutive week.

Grande recently celebrated Joe Biden’s victory in presidential election, tweeting “THANK GOD.” She recently performed “Them Changes” with Thundercat at the Adult Swim Festival.