Watch Ariana Grande, 2 Chainz Team for Luxurious ‘Rule the World’ Video

Ariana Grande helps 2 Chainz host an opulent soirée in the video for their new collaboration, “Rule the World.”

The Sebastian Sdaigui-directed video boasts a 1920s flair as 2 Chainz and Grande perform for a horde of revelers in a swinging club lit by chandeliers dripping with crystals. As the drinks flow, Grande and 2 Chainz deliver the silky song alongside a full band, cementing a famous night with a photo that hangs on the club’s wall.

“Rule the World” appears on 2 Chainz’s new album, Rap or Go to the League, which was notably A&R’d by NBA star LeBron James. Along with Grande, the album features guest appearances from Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne and more.

“Rule the World” is one of two recent collaboration between Grande and 2 Chainz. In February, the rapper hopped on the remix of Grande’s single, “7 Rings,” which appeared on her most recent album, Thank U, Next.