Watch Ari Lennox Deliver ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Medley on ‘Fallon’
Dreamville singer Ari Lennox appeared on the Tonight Show Tuesday to perform a medley of tracks from her just-released LP Age/Sex/Location.
Lennox delivered the opening track “POF” and “Waste My Time” from her acclaimed second LP, the follow-up to her 2019 Dreamville debut Shea Butter Baby.
Rolling Stone recently called Age/Sex/Location Lennox’s “best work to date” in our review of the LP, the R&B singer’s second album on rapper J. Cole’s label.
“Yes, this is a real, honest-to-God soul singer: no autotune effects, no flattening croon that approximates laptop software, no double-time rhythm meant to approximate a rapper’s inflections,” Rolling Stone wrote.
“Lennox isn’t a traditionalist, though, and her music feels utterly modern. Much like Summer Walker, Chlöe Bailey — both of whom guest on Age/Sex/Location — Jazmine Sullivan and others, Lennox represents a thriving R&B community.”
