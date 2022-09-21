fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Late-Night Jams

Watch Ari Lennox Deliver ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

Dreamville singer performs "POF" and "Waste My Time" from acclaimed second LP
Ari Lennox
Ari Lennox performs on Tonight Show Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Image

Dreamville singer Ari Lennox appeared on the Tonight Show Tuesday to perform a medley of tracks from her just-released LP Age/Sex/Location.

Lennox delivered the opening track “POF” and “Waste My Time” from her acclaimed second LP, the follow-up to her 2019 Dreamville debut Shea Butter Baby.

Rolling Stone recently called Age/Sex/Location Lennox’s “best work to date” in our review of the LP, the R&B singer’s second album on rapper J. Cole’s label.

“Yes, this is a real, honest-to-God soul singer: no autotune effects, no flattening croon that approximates laptop software, no double-time rhythm meant to approximate a rapper’s inflections,” Rolling Stone wrote. 

“Lennox isn’t a traditionalist, though, and her music feels utterly modern. Much like Summer Walker, Chlöe Bailey — both of whom guest on Age/Sex/Location — Jazmine Sullivan and others, Lennox represents a thriving R&B community.”

More News

Read more

Most Popular

Chrissy Teigen Reveals She Had an Abortion to "Save My Life for a Baby That Had Absolutely No Chance"

Timothée Chalamet Reveals Leonardo DiCaprio Gave Him Career Advice: 'No Hard Drugs and No Superhero Movies'

A New Mom Left Home Over Her MIL and Husband's Unacceptable Treatment & Reddit is Raising Every Single Red Flag

Kim Kardashian Pays $70 Million for Cindy Crawford's Former Malibu Estate

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad