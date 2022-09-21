Watch Ari Lennox Deliver ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Medley on ‘Fallon’

Dreamville singer Ari Lennox appeared on the Tonight Show Tuesday to perform a medley of tracks from her just-released LP Age/Sex/Location.

Lennox delivered the opening track “POF” and “Waste My Time” from her acclaimed second LP, the follow-up to her 2019 Dreamville debut Shea Butter Baby.

Rolling Stone recently called Age/Sex/Location Lennox’s “best work to date” in our review of the LP, the R&B singer’s second album on rapper J. Cole’s label.

“Yes, this is a real, honest-to-God soul singer: no autotune effects, no flattening croon that approximates laptop software, no double-time rhythm meant to approximate a rapper’s inflections,” Rolling Stone wrote.

“Lennox isn’t a traditionalist, though, and her music feels utterly modern. Much like Summer Walker, Chlöe Bailey — both of whom guest on Age/Sex/Location — Jazmine Sullivan and others, Lennox represents a thriving R&B community.”