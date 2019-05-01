×
Ari Lennox Details ‘Shea Butter Baby’ LP, Unveils Sultry ‘Up Late’ Song

12-song debut album will arrive next month

Ari Lennox has announced the release date and track list for her forthcoming album, Shea Butter Baby. The R&B Dreamville signee’s debut full-length LP will arrive on May 7th and it’s available for pre-order. She also unveiled its sultry new single, “Up Late.”

The new track finds the singer lustfully crooning about a late-night encounter. “Make your way to North Hollywood/Target lingerie,” she sings over Maségo’s intertwining, flirty saxophone melodies. “Kissing your lips/Dipped in backwoods tips/I been crushing on you.”

The single follows her previously released LP song, “Whipped Cream,” and the J. Cole-assisted title track, which originally appeared on the Creed II soundtrack. In addition to her label founder’s collaboration, the 12-song album also features labelmate J.I.D.

Shea Butter Baby Track List
1. “Chicago Boy”
2. “Break Me Off”
3. “Broke” featuring J.I.D.
4. “Up Late”
5. “Shea Butter Baby” featuring J. Cole
6. “Speak to Me”
7. “New Apartment”
8. “Facetime”
9. “Pop”
10. “I Been”
11. “Whipped Cream”
12. “Static”

