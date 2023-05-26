Ari Lennox to Perform at Governors Ball After Tems Pulls Out ‘Due to Unforeseen Circumstances’

Tems will no longer be performing at Governors Ball in New York City next month. On Friday, the Nigerian star shared a statement on Twitter revealing that she had to pull out of the event for reasons out of her control. Shortly after, the festival announced that Ari Lennox will take her place.

“With great sadness I must announce that due to unforeseen circumstances, I won’t be able to perform at Governor’s Ball,” Tems wrote in a letter to her fans. “Please know that it was not my intention for this to happen and that it hurts me to know I can’t be there with you all.”

“I wish there was more I could say to make things better,” she continued, before thanking her fans for their “unwavering support.”

In Terms’ place, GovBall revealed that R&B singer Ari Lennox will be performing on the GOVBALLNYC stage on June 11 at 4:45 p.m. The festival performance comes after Lennox hosted several shows in Europe this month.

.@AriLennox is playing Gov Ball on June 11th!



catch her on the GOVBALLNYC stage at 4:45 ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/A1lAICoskp — Gov Ball (@GovBallNYC) May 26, 2023

Lennox is the third replacement on the lineup after Metro Boomin took the place of Davido and Remi Wolf replaced Omar Apollo after both musicians had to pull out.

GovBall is set to feature performers such as Lizzo, Odesza, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Lil Baby, Diplo, and Rina Sawayama during the three-day event at Flushing Meadows in New York City.