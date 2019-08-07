Watch Ari Lennox’s Missy Elliott, Total-Inspired ‘BMO’ Video

Ari Lennox turns up the seduction in her new video for “BMO.” The video for the song, which appears on her recently released LP, Shea Butter Baby, was inspired by visuals from Missy Elliott and Total.

In the Child-directed video, the R&B singer’s sultry vocals are vibrantly matched by the sumptuous, retro-vibed setting, complete with various outfits and looks that include crushed velvet textures, shiny backdrops and scenes in the bathtub. “Break me off/Gichie Gichie yaya/When the lights is out,” Lennox croons on the chorus. “I’m summer time crushin’/Put that game on pause/And do it how I like it/Baby, nice and slow.”

The Dreamville singer’s clip and track pays homage to two artists. “This one of my favorite music videos ever,” she tweeted. “The song and music video were inspired by Total and Missy Elliott.”

You know I rock out to ya music! You be snapping🙌🏾🔥🔥 — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 6, 2019

Elliott cosigned, tweeting back at Lennox, “You know I rock out to ya music! You be snapping,” and also added in a follow-up tweet, “Keep doing ya thang no matter what! You shinning.”

Lennox’s “BMO” video’s colorful clothing aesthetic, moves and metallic backdrops recall Elliott’s “The Rain (Supa Dupa) Fly” video, while the bubble bath and living room shots are reminiscent of Total’s “Trippin’” visual. Lennox’s debut studio album, Shea Butter Baby, was released in May.