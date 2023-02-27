fbpixel
No Chaser

Ari Lennox Captivates Babyface and His Club Audience in ‘Liquor’ Video

The song appears on Babyface's latest album Girls Night Out
Ari Lennox and Babyface in 'Liquor' music video
Ari Lennox and Babyface in 'Liquor' music video Capitol Records/YouTube

The Peppermint Club hosts the performance of a lifetime in the music video for “Liquor,” the simmering collaboration from Babyface and Ari Lennox. In the visual directed by Jean Esten, Lennox is the sultry R&B singer taking the stage in front of the club’s bright red velvet curtains while Babyface watches on from behind the bar.

Under the spotlight, Lennox takes centerstage and holds the sparse audience captive with her performance. It’s not unlike her role on Babyface’s Girls Night Out (Extended), a deluxe release of his latest album recruiting women from across hip-hop and R&B to take the lead while he crafts their sound behind-the-scenes as producer.

“I think that Ari’s voice is a voice that she can sing about many things that matter to a lot of people,” Babyface said on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast. “Her voice is an important voice, and I think that it’s just the beginning for her.”

Lennox appeared on the album alongside Kehlani, Queen Naija, Coco Jones, Tiana Major9, Tink, Baby Tate, Muni Long, Amaarae, Seyvn Streets, TKay Maidza, and Doechii.

“The process for it reminded me of when I did Waiting to Exhale,” Babyface shared ahead of the original album’s arrival last October, referring to the soundtrack he wrote and produced for the 1995 film, which featured Whitney Houston, TLC, Toni Braxton, and Aretha Franklin. “I’m excited for the world to hear.”

