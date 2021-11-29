 Ari Lennox Detained at Dutch Airport, Says She Was Racially Profiled - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Republican Dismisses Vaccine on Fox News, Praises It on CNN in Breathtaking Flip Flop
Home Music Music News

Ari Lennox Arrested in Amsterdam After Claiming She Was Racially Profiled

Lennox criticized airport security on social media, while Dutch authorities claimed the R&B singer was drunk and causing a disturbance

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
ari lennox arrest amsterdam airport racial profiling

"I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me," the singer claimed on Twitter.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Ari Lennox was arrested at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport Monday, Nov. 29, with the singer claiming she was reacting to being racially profiled.

Lennox shared her account of the situation in real-time on Twitter: “Fuck Amsterdam security,” she wrote. “They hate black people.” Later, she wrote, “They’re arresting me.” And finally, “I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

According to Reuters, the Dutch military police (which provides security at Schiphol) said Lennox was arrested for allegedly disturbing the public order and her aggressive behavior, as well as allegedly being drunk in public. No information was given on when Lennox may be released, with authorities also looking into whether Lennox made any threats during the incident.

“Our unit found a woman full of emotions, that wouldn’t calm down,” Royal Netherlands Marechaussee spokesperson Robert van Kapel said. “That’s why she had to be taken into custody.”

A representative for Lennox did not immediately return a request for comment, neither did a rep for the Dutch military police. 

Lennox, who broke out with her 2019 single “Shea Butter Baby,” has released a handful of tracks this year, including her recent single, “Pressure.” She also recently shared a collaboration with Artz, “November,” and collaborated with Jazmine Sullivan (“On It”) and Summer Walker (“Unloyal”).

In This Article: Ari Lennox

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1358: Adele: ‘It Fucking Devastated Me’
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.