Aretha Franklin’s Funeral to Be Broadcast on TV, Livestreamed

Aretha Franklin’s funeral will be available to view both online and on television. The event will be livestreamed via The Associated Press, and broadcast in full on several TV stations in Detroit, Michigan, including WDIV-TV, WJBK-TV and WXYZ-TV. Both Fox News and CNN will air live portions of the service, Detroit Free Press reports.

The funeral will begin at 10 a.m. local time Friday at Greater Grace Temple in the late singer’s hometown. Several major artists will perform at the ceremony, including Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Ronald Isley, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Fantasia and Yolanda Adams.

The list of speakers will include Bill Clinton, Smokey Robinson, actress Cicely Tyson, record mogul Clive Davis, Michigan governor Rick Snyder, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Rev. Jesse Jackson and former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Franklin died on August 16th at age 76 from pancreatic cancer. Hundreds of fans gathered Tuesday to honor the late soul icon during her ongoing public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History in Detroit.