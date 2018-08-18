Aretha Franklin’s Family Set Public Viewing, Private Funeral in Detroit

Aretha Franklin‘s family has announced a public viewing and private funeral for the singer to be held later this month in the Queen of Soul’s native Detroit.

The public viewing will take place Tuesday, August 28th and Wednesday, August 29th at the city’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, with viewing hours spanning from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.

On the morning of August 31st, Franklin’s family and friends will attend a private funeral service for the singer at Detroit’s Greater Grace Temple. Franklin will then be entombed at Detroit’s Woodlawn Cemetery alongside her late father Rev. C.L. Franklin, brother Cecil Franklin, sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin and nephew Thomas Garrett.

Franklin died Thursday, August 16th at the age of 76 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. An all-star tribute concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden is also reportedly in the works for this November.