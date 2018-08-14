Aretha Franklin Tribute Concert Planned for the Fall

An all-star tribute concert to ailing soul icon Aretha Franklin is being planned to take place in New York City this fall. Record exec Clive Davis, who signed Franklin to his Arista Records in 1980, is leading the charge on the show, which Billboard claims could be titled “Clive Davis Presents: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin” and could take place on November 14th at New York City’s Madison Square garden. The potential lineup is under wraps for the moment.

Reps for Davis and Franklin did not reply to Rolling Stone’s requests for comment.

Detroit news anchor Evrod Cassimy reported Monday that Franklin was in poor health. “I am so saddened to report that the Queen of Soul and my good friend, Aretha Franklin is gravely ill,” he tweeted. “I spoke with her family members this morning. She is asking for your prayers at this time. I’ll have more details as I’m allowed to release.”

He subsequently reported that he had spoken to her and that she was resting, surrounded by her friends and family. On Tuesday, he tweeted that Stevie Wonder and Jesse Jackson had come to visit the singer.

Franklin, who is Rolling Stone’s Greatest Singer of All Time, canceled her scheduled tour dates this past spring after a doctor told her to take a few months to rest. One of the dates she missed was a Newark concert that would have fallen on her 76th birthday. She announced earlier this year that she intended to retire form touring. “This is it,” she told Cassimy.