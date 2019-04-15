×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next See Courtney Love Portray a Hollywood Producer in 'J.T. Leroy' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Aretha Franklin Posthumously Awarded Pulitzer Prize Special Citation

Singer honored “for her indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
THE ANDY WILLIAMS SHOW -- Aired 5/4/69 -- Pictured: Aretha Franklin (Photo by Fred A. Sabine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Aretha Franklin was posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize Special Citation "for her indelible contribution to American music and culture."

Fred A. Sabine/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Aretha Franklin was posthumously awarded the Pulitzer Prize’s Special Citation, the prestigious journalism and the arts organization announced Monday.

Franklin was recognized “for her indelible contribution to American music and culture for more than five decades,” the Pulitzer Prize board added of the honor.

Franklin is one of less than a dozen musicians – and the first female artist – to receive the Pulitzers’ Special Citation for the arts; previous winners include Rodgers & Hammerstein, George Gershwin, Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk, John Coltrane, Bob Dylan and, most recently in 2010, Hank Williams.

This year’s Pulitzer Prize for Music went to Ellen Reid’s opera p r i s m, with James Romig’s piano work Still and Andrew Norman’s orchestral piece Sustain named as finalists. In 2018, Kendrick Lamar was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Music for his 2017 LP Damn.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad