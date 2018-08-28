Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Hospitalized Girl That Drake Visited Receives Heart Transplant Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Aretha Franklin: Fans Pay Respects to Singer at Public Viewing

Late icon arrived to Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History inside gold casket

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Memorial items hang on New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, . Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit. Franklin died Aug. 16, 2018 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 76Aretha Franklin News Guide, Detroit, USA - 27 Aug 2018

Memorial items hang on New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit for Aretha Franklin.

Paul Sancya/AP/REX Shutterstock

Hundreds of Aretha Franklin fans gathered Tuesday morning to honor the late soul icon, who died from pancreatic cancer earlier this month at age 76. A public visitation began Tuesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History in Franklin’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

The singer’s body was displayed wearing a “lace-trimmed ruffled suit and satin pumps” inside a gold casket, Detroit Free Press reports. She arrived to the museum in a white LaSalle car, as people lined the nearby streets.

Some fans reportedly slept on the sidewalk overnight, hoping to be the first visitors. Many of those gathered are from Detroit, though some traveled from as far as Las Vegas, Nevada and Miami, Florida, The Associated Press reports.

The visitation runs until 9 p.m. local time, with another day scheduled for Wednesday. After Tuesday’s viewing, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will conduct a final rites ceremony for its own members and Franklin’s family.

After Franklin’s August 16th death, numerous friends, collaborators and admirers spoke about the singer’s immeasurable legacy. Smokey Robinson, who knew the vocalist since she was eight years old, told Rolling Stone that Franklin will be remembered as “one of the greatest singers to ever open their mouths.” He added, “There are children who haven’t even been born yet who are going to be made aware of Aretha Franklin, if only through her music. But she was an activist also; in the Civil Rights movement, she worked very closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. So she did a lot of things, man. But she will be known through her music by kids who haven’t even been born yet.”

In This Article: Aretha Franklin

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad