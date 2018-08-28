Aretha Franklin: Fans Pay Respects to Singer at Public Viewing

Hundreds of Aretha Franklin fans gathered Tuesday morning to honor the late soul icon, who died from pancreatic cancer earlier this month at age 76. A public visitation began Tuesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History in Franklin’s hometown of Detroit, Michigan.

The singer’s body was displayed wearing a “lace-trimmed ruffled suit and satin pumps” inside a gold casket, Detroit Free Press reports. She arrived to the museum in a white LaSalle car, as people lined the nearby streets.

Travelling in style, like she always did, #ArethaFranklin arrives in a golden casket, as fans wait to see her lie in state here in #Detroit. pic.twitter.com/8bL6EcSbVj — Rajini Vaidyanathan (@BBCRajiniV) August 28, 2018

Some fans reportedly slept on the sidewalk overnight, hoping to be the first visitors. Many of those gathered are from Detroit, though some traveled from as far as Las Vegas, Nevada and Miami, Florida, The Associated Press reports.

"To understand Aretha, is to understand your soul" – Fans line up to pay respects to Aretha Franklin https://t.co/WD9dNwR5F9 pic.twitter.com/3zfzBOIC2g — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 28, 2018

The visitation runs until 9 p.m. local time, with another day scheduled for Wednesday. After Tuesday’s viewing, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will conduct a final rites ceremony for its own members and Franklin’s family.

After Franklin’s August 16th death, numerous friends, collaborators and admirers spoke about the singer’s immeasurable legacy. Smokey Robinson, who knew the vocalist since she was eight years old, told Rolling Stone that Franklin will be remembered as “one of the greatest singers to ever open their mouths.” He added, “There are children who haven’t even been born yet who are going to be made aware of Aretha Franklin, if only through her music. But she was an activist also; in the Civil Rights movement, she worked very closely with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. So she did a lot of things, man. But she will be known through her music by kids who haven’t even been born yet.”