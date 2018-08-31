Aretha Franklin Funeral: See Chaka Khan Honor Soul Icon With ‘Going Up Yonder’

Funk legend Chaka Khan honored Aretha Franklin on Friday with a powerful, nearly nine-minute rendition of gospel song “Going Up Yonder” at the soul singer’s Detroit funeral.

“As God gives me grace, I’ll run this race/ Until I se my savior face to face,” Khan sang over a choir and horn section.”I’m goin’ up yonder to be with my Lord.”

The vocalist spoke to TMZ on Wednesday about her chance to honor the late soul icon, who died on August 16th at age 76 from pancreatic cancer. “I think it’s a positive, beautiful spin on this thing called life,” she said. “Death is a part of life.”

The funeral is taking place at Greater Grace Temple in the late singer’s hometown. Several other major artists have performed or will take the stage at the ceremony, including Stevie Wonder, Ronald Isley, Jennifer Hudson, Faith Hill, Fantasia and Yolanda Adams.

Franklin’s funeral is available to view both online and on television. The event is being livestreamed via The Associated Press, and broadcast in full on several TV stations in Detroit, Michigan. National stations like Fox News, CNN, MSNBC and ABC News are airing live portions of the service.

Hundreds of fans gathered Tuesday to honor the late vocalist during her public viewing at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African-American History in Detroit.