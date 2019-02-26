Aretha Franklin’s 1972 Gospel Triumph ‘Amazing Grace’ Coming to Vinyl

In January 1972, Aretha Franklin went back to where it all started. Over two days at Los Angeles’ New Temple Missionary Baptist Church, she gave audiences – which included Clara Ward and Mick Jagger – a glimpse of what she learned in the Detroit church of her father, Reverend C.L. Franklin. The resulting live album, Amazing Grace, sold 2 million copies and won a Grammy. Executive producer Jerry Wexler, himself an atheist, said the album “relates to religious music in much the same way Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel relates to religious art. In terms of scope and depth, little else compares to its greatness.”

Still, the project remains elusive. Amazing Grace was filmed for a planned documentary, but never came out (Rolling Stone chronicled its 46-year-journey to the screen last fall). It finally premiered last November in New York to excellent reviews. On Tuesday, Rhino announced the release of Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings, a four-LP set available on vinyl for the first time. (The original Amazing Grace album was just 13 songs, but was expanded on CD in 1999). The vinyl, out March 22nd, will include four 180-gram LPs.

Before the release, on March 10th, CBS will air Aretha: A Grammy Tribute to the Queen of Soul. Hosted by Tyler Perry, it will include Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend and more.

Amazing Grace: The Complete Recordings Track Listing

Thursday Night Show (1/13/72)

Side One

1. Organ Introduction (“On Our Way”) – Ken Lupper

2. Opening Remarks – Rev. James Cleveland

3. “On Our Way” – Southern California Community Choir

4. Aretha’s Introduction – Rev. James Cleveland

5. “Wholy Holy”

6. “You’ll Never Walk Alone”

Side Two

1. “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”

2. “Precious Memories” – With Rev. James Cleveland

3. “How I Got Over”

Side Three

1. “Precious Lord, Take My Hand / You’ve Got A Friend”

2. “Climbing Higher Mountains”

3. “Give Yourself To Jesus”

Side Four

1. “Amazing Grace”

2. “My Sweet Lord” – Instrumental

Friday Night Show (1/14/72)

Side Five

1. Organ Introduction (“On Our Way”) and Opening Remarks – Ken Lupper & Rev. James Cleveland

2. “On Our Way” – Southern California Community Choir

3. Aretha’s Introduction – Rev. James Cleveland

4. “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”

5. “Wholy Holy”

Side Six

1. “Climbing Higher Mountains”

2. “God Will Take Care Of You”

3. “Old Landmark”

Side Seven

1. “Mary, Don’t You Weep”

2. “Never Grow Old”

Side Eight

1. Remarks By Reverend C.L. Franklin

2. “Precious Memories” – With Rev. James Cleveland

3. “My Sweet Lord” – Instrumental